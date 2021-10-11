Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (CVE:WEE) Insider Purchases C$29,537.69 in Stock

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (CVE:WEE) insider Douglas Burger bought 120,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.25 per share, with a total value of C$29,537.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,006,439 shares in the company, valued at C$3,188,190.35.

Douglas Burger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 6th, Douglas Burger purchased 270,042 shares of Wavefront Technology Solutions stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$65,908.61.

Shares of WEE remained flat at $C$0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday. 112,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,711. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.08. Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.03 and a 52 week high of C$0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.14 million and a PE ratio of -17.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.04.

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc develops fluid injection technologies for oil and gas well stimulation, and improved/enhanced oil recovery in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers Powerwave process, an injection technology that improves the flow of fluids in geological materials, including sedimentary soils and fractured rock; and Primawave process, a method for aiding in-ground environmental remediation clean-up in contaminated sites.

