Wealthspire Advisors LLC Buys 101 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $5,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 695,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,125,000 after purchasing an additional 341,076 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,587,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,703,000 after acquiring an additional 6,446 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,129,000. Finally, Bar Harbor Trust Services acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000.

MDY stock traded up $3.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $493.45. The stock had a trading volume of 38,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,462. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $341.80 and a twelve month high of $507.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $492.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $491.19.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

