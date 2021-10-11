Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $10.93 Million Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,874 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Shares of BND traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $84.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,663,097. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $84.22 and a one year high of $88.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%.

