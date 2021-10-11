Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $2.91 Million Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,634 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF were worth $2,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $5,023,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $5,237,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $4,683,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,060,000 after purchasing an additional 76,084 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth $579,000.

Shares of BATS BBEU traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.61. 185,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.46.

