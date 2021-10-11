Wealthstar Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 18,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,422,000. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF makes up 0.8% of Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,644,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,993,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 398.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 110,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,183,000 after acquiring an additional 88,425 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 124.0% during the second quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 158,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,032,000 after buying an additional 87,778 shares during the period. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $9,518,000.

NASDAQ:IJT traded up $0.65 on Monday, hitting $132.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,184. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $88.77 and a one year high of $137.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.364 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This is an increase from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

