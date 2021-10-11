Wealthstar Advisors LLC Invests $303,000 in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 56.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the second quarter valued at $119,000.

IXJ traded up $0.28 on Monday, reaching $83.78. The company had a trading volume of 447 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,706. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $67.51 and a 1 year high of $89.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.43.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

