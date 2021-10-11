Wealthstar Advisors LLC Takes $260,000 Position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 195.0% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 246.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 902.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ONEQ stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.02. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,267. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.43. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a one year low of $42.11 and a one year high of $59.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were given a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Company Profile

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

