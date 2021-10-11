Wealthstar Advisors LLC Takes $524,000 Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VFH. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 158.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,244,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,698 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 8,588.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 865,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,583,000 after buying an additional 855,888 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,951,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,665,000 after buying an additional 584,243 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 122.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 833,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,435,000 after buying an additional 458,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,088,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,996,000 after buying an additional 324,317 shares in the last quarter.

VFH stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $97.10. 4,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,443. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $57.41 and a 52-week high of $96.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.70 and its 200-day moving average is $91.24.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

