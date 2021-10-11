Wealthstar Advisors LLC Takes Position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FHI. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Federated Hermes by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 164,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 82,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 455,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,251,000 after purchasing an additional 23,787 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 763,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,904,000 after purchasing an additional 15,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FHI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Federated Hermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Federated Hermes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.88.

Shares of FHI traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.71. The stock had a trading volume of 4,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,074. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.83 and a 1-year high of $34.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.22. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The business had revenue of $311.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 33.44%.

In related news, VP Dolores D. Dudiak sold 3,000 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,164,400.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 5,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $177,364.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

