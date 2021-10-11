Wealthstar Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,334,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,370,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $643,618,000 after purchasing an additional 7,076 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 9,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,273,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,636,000 after purchasing an additional 291,659 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

IWF traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $279.15. 15,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,438,687. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $284.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.41. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $207.63 and a 52 week high of $293.01.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.