Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0737 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund has raised its dividend by 2.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ERH opened at $14.23 on Monday. Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund has a one year low of $11.89 and a one year high of $15.23.

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is sub advised by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

