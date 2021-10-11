Wells Fargo & Company Trims WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Target Price to $65.00

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WestRock from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.80.

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $50.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.87, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.26. WestRock has a 12-month low of $36.59 and a 12-month high of $62.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. WestRock’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WestRock will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. WestRock’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in WestRock by 52.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,547,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,485,912,000 after buying an additional 9,777,300 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in WestRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,936,000. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in WestRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,496,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in WestRock by 36.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,002,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,027,000 after buying an additional 1,069,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in WestRock by 21.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,912,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,743,000 after buying an additional 1,038,148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

About WestRock

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

