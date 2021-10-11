Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.31.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

NYSE WAL opened at $112.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.57. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $112.47.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $506.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.56 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 47.52% and a return on equity of 21.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $234,436.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,662.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert Gary Sarver acquired 200,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 48,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter worth $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 124.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.