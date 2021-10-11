Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Stock Position Decreased by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP decreased its position in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,217,640 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 97,900 shares during the quarter. Western Midstream Partners accounts for about 2.6% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $90,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at about $94,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 41.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WES. Bank of America started coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.80.

Western Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.93. 528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,328,142. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $7.39 and a 1-year high of $23.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.94 and a 200 day moving average of $20.31. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 3.93.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $719.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.98 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 31.96% and a net margin of 33.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.319 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 50.20%.

Western Midstream Partners Profile

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

