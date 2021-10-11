Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.29.

WY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

WY traded up $1.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,563,493. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.02. The company has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $26.57 and a 1 year high of $41.68.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 52.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 60,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.9% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 37,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.8% during the second quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 42,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

