Widercoin Price Down 18.6% Over Last 7 Days (WDR)

Widercoin (CURRENCY:WDR) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 10th. During the last seven days, Widercoin has traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Widercoin has a total market cap of $206,047.06 and $17,680.00 worth of Widercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Widercoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Widercoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.09 or 0.00061952 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.54 or 0.00128083 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.20 or 0.00081570 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,512.72 or 0.99779228 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,453.48 or 0.06097491 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Widercoin Coin Profile

Widercoin’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,269,412 coins. Widercoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinWider

Widercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Widercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Widercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Widercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Widercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Widercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.