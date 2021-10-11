Wing (WING) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4.27 Million

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 11th. One Wing coin can currently be bought for $21.43 or 0.00048417 BTC on exchanges. Wing has a market cap of $40.01 million and approximately $4.27 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wing has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.69 or 0.00058893 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.59 or 0.00126879 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.18 or 0.00077217 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,280.63 or 1.00116805 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,454.74 or 0.06038296 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wing Profile

Wing’s launch date was September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance . Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Wing Coin Trading

