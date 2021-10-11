Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Sold by Durable Capital Partners LP

Durable Capital Partners LP trimmed its holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 767,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 18,801 shares during the quarter. Wix.com makes up about 1.6% of Durable Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Durable Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $222,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Wix.com by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 83,643 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,100,000 after buying an additional 11,479 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Wix.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,124,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its stake in Wix.com by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,037,683 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $591,498,000 after buying an additional 80,792 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Wix.com by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Wix.com by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $340.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $339.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $315.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.45.

Shares of Wix.com stock traded up $1.62 on Monday, hitting $186.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,663. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $219.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.96. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $171.37 and a 52-week high of $362.07. The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.69 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.74. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 17.58% and a negative return on equity of 86.14%. The firm had revenue of $316.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.48 million. As a group, analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

