Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.03

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.03 and last traded at $6.08, with a volume of 18601 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.08.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.08.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.80 and its 200-day moving average is $11.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.52 million, a P/E ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 21.65, a current ratio of 24.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 million. Workhorse Group had a net margin of 1,095.71% and a negative return on equity of 100.88%. Workhorse Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1233.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Workhorse Group Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Workhorse Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 520.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 76.9% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Workhorse Group during the second quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.78% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

