WPP (LON:WPP) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of WPP (LON:WPP) in a report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 980 ($12.80) price objective on shares of WPP in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Numis Securities restated an add rating and issued a GBX 1,108 ($14.48) price target on shares of WPP in a research note on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 1,240 ($16.20) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,110 ($14.50) price target on WPP in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) target price on WPP in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WPP presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,094.22 ($14.30).

LON:WPP opened at GBX 982.20 ($12.83) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 980.71 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 973.67. The company has a market capitalization of £11.63 billion and a PE ratio of 24.01. WPP has a 1-year low of GBX 587.80 ($7.68) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,024.46 ($13.38).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.50 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. WPP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.59%.

In other WPP news, insider Thomas Ilube purchased 1,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 965 ($12.61) per share, for a total transaction of £9,987.75 ($13,049.06).

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

