Xend Finance Reaches Market Cap of $4.96 Million (XEND)

Xend Finance (CURRENCY:XEND) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 11th. In the last seven days, Xend Finance has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. One Xend Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000442 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Xend Finance has a total market cap of $4.96 million and approximately $503,085.00 worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Xend Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.48 or 0.00062680 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71.02 or 0.00125476 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.36 or 0.00080138 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56,514.21 or 0.99852044 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,506.12 or 0.06194784 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Xend Finance Profile

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,822,691 coins. Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance . The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

Buying and Selling Xend Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xend Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xend Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Xend Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Xend Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xend Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.