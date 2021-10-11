XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) versus Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Head to Head Review

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) and XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.3% of Aptiv shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.6% of XL Fleet shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Aptiv shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of XL Fleet shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Aptiv and XL Fleet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptiv 2 2 14 0 2.67 XL Fleet 0 2 0 0 2.00

Aptiv presently has a consensus price target of $164.56, suggesting a potential downside of 0.34%. XL Fleet has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 67.29%. Given XL Fleet’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe XL Fleet is more favorable than Aptiv.

Profitability

This table compares Aptiv and XL Fleet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptiv 6.72% 13.68% 6.41% XL Fleet N/A -12.25% -8.17%

Volatility and Risk

Aptiv has a beta of 2.06, suggesting that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XL Fleet has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aptiv and XL Fleet’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptiv $13.07 billion 3.42 $1.80 billion $1.94 85.11 XL Fleet $20.34 million 36.86 -$60.61 million N/A N/A

Aptiv has higher revenue and earnings than XL Fleet.

Summary

Aptiv beats XL Fleet on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products. The Advanced Safety and User Experience segment covers component and systems integration in connectivity and security solutions, as well as advanced software development and autonomous driving technologies. The Eliminations and Other segment comprises of elimination of inter-segment transactions, other expenses, and income of a non-operating or strategic nature. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

XL Fleet Company Profile

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which offers a more significant MPG and emissions improvement than the hybrid system, while enabling customers to plug in their vehicles to a level 1 or level 2 charging station. In addition, the company offers charging and power management solutions, and Electrification-as-a-Service, which would finance and manage vehicles, powertrains, charging systems, on-site power, and energy storage systems while charging customers on a usage and time basis. It also offers XL Link, an electrification analytics platform. The company offers its products under the brand names of XLH, XL Plug-In, XLP, XL GRID, and XL ELECTRIC. It serves end-use customer base comprising Fortune 500 corporate enterprises, public utilities, and various municipalities. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

