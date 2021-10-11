XTX Topco Ltd Buys New Shares in Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.08% of Summit Wireless Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WISA. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Wireless Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Summit Wireless Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Summit Wireless Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Summit Wireless Technologies by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 23,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Summit Wireless Technologies by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 19,088 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Wireless Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of WISA stock opened at $2.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of -0.40. Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.83 and a 52-week high of $7.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.43.

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.13). Summit Wireless Technologies had a negative net margin of 304.57% and a negative return on equity of 139.82%. The company had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Summit Wireless Technologies

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of modules which wirelessly transmit and receive audio directly to speakers. Its products include Summit TX-SD, Summit RX-SD, TX Dev Kit, RX Dev Kit, 30 Watt Amp, and DAC board. The company was founded on July 23, 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

