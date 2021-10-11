XTX Topco Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS)

XTX Topco Ltd cut its holdings in Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) by 54.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,078 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Borqs Technologies were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Borqs Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $341,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Borqs Technologies in the first quarter worth about $303,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Borqs Technologies by 124.8% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 195,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 108,536 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Borqs Technologies in the first quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Borqs Technologies in the second quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRQS opened at $0.55 on Monday. Borqs Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.49 and a 52-week high of $3.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.91.

Borqs Technologies, Inc engages in the development of android platform solutions, hardware product, and mobile virtual network operator services. It operates through the MVNO or Yuantel and Connected Solutions segments. The MVNO or Yuantel segment offers a range of voice and data services for general consumer usage and Internet of things (IoT) devices, as well as traditional telecom services such as voice conferencing.

