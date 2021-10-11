XTX Topco Ltd Invests $62,000 in Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LQDA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Liquidia during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liquidia by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,267,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,099,000 after purchasing an additional 129,557 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Liquidia by 197.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,979 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Liquidia by 189.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 22,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liquidia by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 529,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 155,203 shares during the last quarter. 20.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liquidia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Liquidia stock opened at $2.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.69. Liquidia Co. has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $5.95. The stock has a market cap of $141.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.05.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 million. Equities research analysts predict that Liquidia Co. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

