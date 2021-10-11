XTX Topco Ltd Makes New $67,000 Investment in Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 24,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,076,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after acquiring an additional 9,625 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Marker Therapeutics by 105.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,817 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Marker Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Marker Therapeutics by 213.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Marker Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th.

Shares of MRKR stock opened at $1.60 on Monday. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.31.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts expect that Marker Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Marker Therapeutics Profile

Marker Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. The company was founded on October 22, 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

