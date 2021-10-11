XTX Topco Ltd Takes Position in Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACER opened at $2.57 on Monday. Acer Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $5.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.72. The company has a market cap of $36.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.52.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.13. As a group, analysts expect that Acer Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acer Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Acer Therapeutics Company Profile

Acer Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapies for medical needs. Its product pipeline includes ACER-001 Edsivo and ACER-2820. The Edsivo is a type of celiprolol for Vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome. The ACER-001 is for the treatment of urea cycle disorders and Maple Syrup Urine diseases.

