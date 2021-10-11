Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Holdings Increased by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 11,909.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,739 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 247.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 175.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

XYL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.70.

In related news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total transaction of $242,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $656,181.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 89,104 shares of company stock valued at $11,394,095 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

XYL stock opened at $121.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.03. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.14 and a 12 month high of $138.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.86.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 54.37%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

