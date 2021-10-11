Yale University Buys New Shares in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Yale University bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000. Douglas Emmett makes up approximately 0.1% of Yale University’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 95,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,862,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,417,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,905,000 after purchasing an additional 8,039 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,068,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,090,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,635,000 after purchasing an additional 81,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DEI traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.53. 2,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,254,545. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $36.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 119.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.84.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 1.23%. Research analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

DEI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.83.

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

