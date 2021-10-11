YEE One Day Volume Reaches $510,753.00 (YEE)

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. YEE has a total market capitalization of $1.77 million and approximately $510,753.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YEE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, YEE has traded up 21.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00046310 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $120.70 or 0.00213904 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.27 or 0.00096179 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

YEE Coin Profile

YEE (YEE) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 coins. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . YEE’s official website is www.yeefoundation.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Yee team are striving to construct a YeeChain system supporting fast transaction and high-efficiency storage on the basis of current blockchain technology, and on top of YeeChain, they are updating YeeNet to be a decentralized distributed cloud communication network supporting peer-to-peer, groups, live broadcasting and Internet of Things(IoT). In the beginning stage, Yee will be operated on a public Ethereum network. Yee team will define the whole set of frameworks including YeeChain, YeeNet, YeeCall/YeeWallet/YeeStore and the ecosystems built on it as Yee. Yee will be a blockchain-based cloud communications infrastructure and decentralized social ecosystem. “

YEE Coin Trading

