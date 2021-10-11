Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) Trading Down 0.5% This Week

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded down 12.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. In the last week, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000556 BTC on major exchanges. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.19 million and $1.65 million worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.55 or 0.00058689 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.59 or 0.00126965 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.84 or 0.00076673 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,249.29 or 1.00136321 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,451.69 or 0.06037444 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s launch date was January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

