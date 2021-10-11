Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $60,000.00

Brokerages forecast that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) will report $60,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cardiff Oncology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $70,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $50,000.00. Cardiff Oncology reported sales of $140,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology will report full-year sales of $260,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $240,000.00 to $280,000.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $300,000.00, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $400,000.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cardiff Oncology.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.07 million. Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 21.65% and a negative net margin of 5,830.38%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRDF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

CRDF stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.77. 15,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,181,698. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.45. The stock has a market cap of $267.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 1.75. Cardiff Oncology has a 1 year low of $4.88 and a 1 year high of $25.50.

In other news, Director Gary W. Pace bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRDF. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 17.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 536,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 79,557 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 16.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 157,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 22,007 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 86.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 208,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 5,569 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 4.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the period. 67.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile

Cardiff Oncology, Inc is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.

