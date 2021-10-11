Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) to Post $0.19 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) will announce earnings per share of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.18. Corcept Therapeutics reported earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Corcept Therapeutics.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $91.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.83 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 19.08%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CORT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Sean Maduck sold 24,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $487,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $162,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 136,694 shares of company stock valued at $2,840,221. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 5.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 470,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,194,000 after buying an additional 24,585 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 1.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Burney Co. lifted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 2.3% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 386,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,506,000 after acquiring an additional 8,781 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 4.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 684.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 214,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 187,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CORT opened at $20.34 on Friday. Corcept Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $16.52 and a twelve month high of $31.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.69.

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

