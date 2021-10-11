Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $281.78 Million

Equities research analysts expect Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) to report $281.78 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ferro’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $284.48 million and the lowest is $279.07 million. Ferro reported sales of $241.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ferro will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ferro.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $294.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.30 million. Ferro had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

FOE stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.78. 187,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,527. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.55. Ferro has a 52-week low of $12.49 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ferro by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,866,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $216,928,000 after acquiring an additional 367,596 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ferro by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,981,082 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $193,722,000 after acquiring an additional 94,098 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Ferro by 8.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,609,187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $111,431,000 after acquiring an additional 541,548 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ferro during the second quarter worth about $105,286,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Ferro during the second quarter worth about $72,643,000.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

