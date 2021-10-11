Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Will Announce Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.29 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Mesa Laboratories’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the highest is $1.65. Mesa Laboratories reported earnings per share of $1.91 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 32.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $7.68 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.93 to $10.86. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mesa Laboratories.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.10 million. Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 2.92%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $344.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Mesa Laboratories stock opened at $307.89 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 416.07 and a beta of 0.38. Mesa Laboratories has a 12-month low of $232.88 and a 12-month high of $325.50. The company has a quick ratio of 9.06, a current ratio of 9.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

In other news, CFO John Sakys sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total transaction of $275,160.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,342,712.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John James Sullivan sold 1,250 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.48, for a total value of $380,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,854 shares of company stock worth $3,575,929 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in Mesa Laboratories by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 314 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

