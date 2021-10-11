Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) to Announce $0.27 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) to announce $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.35. Plains All American Pipeline reported earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will report full year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Plains All American Pipeline.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Shares of PAA stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $10.49. 5,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,593,165. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.13 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average of $10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Plains All American Pipeline has a one year low of $5.64 and a one year high of $12.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.45%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 218.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 44.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

