Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) to Announce -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.09). Rigel Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.01). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.10). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Rigel Pharmaceuticals.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a negative return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $26.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.08 million.

RIGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RIGL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.45. The company had a trading volume of 5,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,548,434. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.78 and a 200 day moving average of $3.83. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $5.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.43 million, a P/E ratio of -68.80 and a beta of 1.55.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

