Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.20 Million

Equities research analysts expect Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) to announce $47.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Seanergy Maritime’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $40.10 million and the highest is $54.30 million. Seanergy Maritime reported sales of $19.65 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 140.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Seanergy Maritime will report full-year sales of $149.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $136.60 million to $163.21 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $168.86 million, with estimates ranging from $157.80 million to $179.91 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Seanergy Maritime.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $27.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.29 million. Seanergy Maritime had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 2.14%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SHIP. Maxim Group raised Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Seanergy Maritime from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Seanergy Maritime in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHIP traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.42. 131,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,413,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Seanergy Maritime has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $2.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.12. The firm has a market cap of $216.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.14 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,599,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the 2nd quarter valued at about $347,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. operates as an international shipping company. The firm engages in seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on owning and management of fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

