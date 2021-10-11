Zacks: Analysts Expect Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Will Post Earnings of -$1.40 Per Share

Analysts expect Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.40) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.59) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.30. Arcturus Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.92) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($6.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.06) to ($0.08). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.54) to $27.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Arcturus Therapeutics.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.08). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,874.18% and a negative return on equity of 48.39%. The company had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ARCT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $400,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 725,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $40,194,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,475,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,774,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 755,000 shares of company stock worth $41,596,900. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,755,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,411,000 after purchasing an additional 357,619 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 284.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,214,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,112,000 after purchasing an additional 899,089 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 284.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,214,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,185,000 after purchasing an additional 899,089 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 383,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,981,000 after purchasing an additional 27,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 476.0% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 288,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,931,000 after purchasing an additional 238,728 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.98. 172,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,656. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 8.81 and a current ratio of 8.81. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $24.87 and a 52-week high of $129.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 2.85.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.