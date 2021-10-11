Zacks: Analysts Expect Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $257.74 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) will announce $257.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Denbury’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $304.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $223.71 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Denbury will report full year sales of $949.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $761.90 million to $1.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Denbury.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.12. Denbury had a negative net margin of 106.78% and a negative return on equity of 70.74%. The firm had revenue of $301.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.30 million.

DEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Denbury from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Denbury from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Denbury in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Denbury in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $78.75 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Denbury during the second quarter valued at $263,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denbury during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,016,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Denbury during the 2nd quarter worth $15,725,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Denbury by 227.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 692,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,162,000 after acquiring an additional 480,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Denbury during the second quarter worth about $732,000.

NYSE:DEN opened at $71.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. Denbury has a fifty-two week low of $15.96 and a fifty-two week high of $81.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.69.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

