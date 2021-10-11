Zacks: Analysts Expect Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $582.79 Million

Brokerages forecast that Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) will post $582.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Entegris’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $582.96 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $582.60 million. Entegris reported sales of $480.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Entegris will report full-year sales of $2.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Entegris.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $571.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.97 million. Entegris had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ENTG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.10.

Shares of ENTG traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.55. 521,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,944. Entegris has a 52 week low of $74.14 and a 52 week high of $135.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.61. The company has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 49.40 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

In other Entegris news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.42, for a total value of $2,132,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,178,368.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William James Shaner sold 16,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total value of $2,231,073.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,391,263.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,015 shares of company stock worth $9,493,383. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in Entegris during the second quarter worth approximately $2,090,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Entegris by 2.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 53,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Entegris by 169.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 349,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,060,000 after purchasing an additional 219,539 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Entegris by 115.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 630,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,511,000 after purchasing an additional 337,883 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Entegris by 132.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Entegris (ENTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.