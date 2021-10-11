Zacks: Analysts Expect Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.60 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) to post sales of $1.60 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Frontier Communications Parent’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.59 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.60 billion. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent will report full-year sales of $6.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.46 billion to $6.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.93 billion to $5.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Frontier Communications Parent.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FYBR shares. Benchmark raised their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James started coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

Shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.91. 637,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,632,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Frontier Communications Parent has a 52 week low of $23.24 and a 52 week high of $33.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.78.

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 424,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.95 per share, with a total value of $11,430,007.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FYBR. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter worth about $1,543,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter worth about $1,057,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter worth about $3,244,000. Hayden Royal LLC bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter valued at about $294,000. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

