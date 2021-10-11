Zacks: Analysts Expect GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Brokerages expect GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) to report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for GAN’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.08). GAN reported earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that GAN will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for GAN.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). GAN had a negative return on equity of 10.87% and a negative net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 316.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of GAN in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GAN from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

NASDAQ:GAN opened at $14.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.89 and its 200-day moving average is $16.83. GAN has a 52-week low of $13.04 and a 52-week high of $31.81. The company has a market cap of $589.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.78 and a beta of 1.19.

In other GAN news, EVP Simon Knock sold 99,934 shares of GAN stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $1,798,812.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,934 shares in the company, valued at $448,812. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dermot S. Smurfit purchased 18,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.85 per share, for a total transaction of $250,685.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 180,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,494,385. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 125,085 shares of company stock worth $2,251,364. 9.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its position in shares of GAN by 28.6% in the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 24,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 5,540 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in GAN by 148.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 90,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 54,060 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in GAN by 56.8% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,725,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,359,000 after buying an additional 625,009 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in GAN during the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in GAN during the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 48.25% of the company’s stock.

About GAN

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

