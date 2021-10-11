Zacks: Analysts Expect W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $137.08 Million

Analysts expect that W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) will post $137.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $130.15 million and the highest is $144.00 million. W&T Offshore posted sales of $72.52 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 89%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will report full year sales of $524.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $502.81 million to $547.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $538.49 million, with estimates ranging from $535.97 million to $541.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for W&T Offshore.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $132.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.04 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WTI shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target (up previously from $4.50) on shares of W&T Offshore in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

NYSE:WTI opened at $4.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 3.22. W&T Offshore has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $5.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.73.

In other news, Director Virginia Boulet acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $45,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GenTrust LLC lifted its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in W&T Offshore in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in W&T Offshore in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in W&T Offshore in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. bought a new position in W&T Offshore in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.75% of the company’s stock.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

