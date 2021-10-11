Zacks: Analysts Expect Xos Inc (NASDAQ:XOS) to Announce -$0.08 EPS

Analysts forecast that Xos Inc (NASDAQ:XOS) will announce ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for XOS’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that XOS will report full year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.53) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover XOS.

Get XOS alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on XOS shares. Colliers Securities started coverage on XOS in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on XOS in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut XOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on XOS from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

XOS stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.83. The stock had a trading volume of 10,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,810. XOS has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $16.00.

XOS Company Profile

Xos Inc is an electric mobility company. It designs and develops fully electric battery mobility systems specifically for commercial fleets. Xos Inc, formerly known as NextGen Acquisition Corporation, is based in LOS ANGELES.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on XOS (XOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for XOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.