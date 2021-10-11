Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $168.03 Million

Equities research analysts expect Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) to report sales of $168.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $170.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $166.20 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) posted sales of $176.09 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) will report full year sales of $691.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $678.70 million to $704.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $900.60 million, with estimates ranging from $897.00 million to $904.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR).

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $172.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.17 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 174.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HOMB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

In other news, CEO John W. Allison purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.68 per share, with a total value of $118,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Allison purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.98 per share, with a total value of $239,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOMB. Kwmg LLC raised its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 5.8% in the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 180,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 9,808 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 362,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,938,000 after acquiring an additional 6,238 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $911,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,692,000 after buying an additional 56,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 471,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,636,000 after buying an additional 109,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.69. 339,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,985. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.83 and a 1 year high of $29.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is currently 30.27%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

