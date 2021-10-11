Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.44 Billion

Brokerages expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) will report sales of $2.44 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Williams Companies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.34 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.53 billion. The Williams Companies posted sales of $1.93 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The Williams Companies will report full-year sales of $10.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.64 billion to $10.65 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $10.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.63 billion to $10.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Williams Companies.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The Williams Companies’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WMB shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WMB traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.63. 13,622,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,029,572. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.43. The Williams Companies has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $29.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $34.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.09%.

The Williams Companies announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the pipeline company to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

