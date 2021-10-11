Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $147.65 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) will report sales of $147.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Universal Display’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $159.70 million and the lowest is $139.00 million. Universal Display posted sales of $117.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Display will report full year sales of $552.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $549.50 million to $559.96 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $679.63 million, with estimates ranging from $655.04 million to $700.66 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Universal Display.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $129.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.38 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 35.73%.

OLED has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital upped their target price on Universal Display from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Display currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.22.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLED. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 242.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 1,966.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 160.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

OLED stock traded up $1.12 on Monday, reaching $170.13. The company had a trading volume of 222,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,961. Universal Display has a 1 year low of $163.30 and a 1 year high of $262.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $197.04 and its 200 day moving average is $211.64. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.51, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

