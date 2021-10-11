Zacks: Brokerages Expect Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) to Announce $0.28 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. Casella Waste Systems posted earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Casella Waste Systems.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $215.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.00 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 11.65%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CWST shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Casella Waste Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.20.

Shares of NASDAQ CWST traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $78.25. The company had a trading volume of 6,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,954. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 42.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Casella Waste Systems has a 1-year low of $53.43 and a 1-year high of $80.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.70.

In related news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $1,463,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 164,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,062,947.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 64,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $4,391,409.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,475 shares of company stock worth $12,972,445 in the last three months. 6.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 187.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

