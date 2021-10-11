Zacks: Brokerages Expect Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.35). Corvus Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.33) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($0.93). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.56). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.04.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRVS shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In other Corvus Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $15,120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 1,109,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $6,757,731.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Natixis raised its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 8,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRVS opened at $4.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.38 million, a PE ratio of -156.61 and a beta of 1.04. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $9.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.94.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of oncology therapies. The firm focuses on disabling cancer’s ability to subvert immune attack by inhibiting adenosine in the tumor microenvironment and by blocking its production by tumors.

